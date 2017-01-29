Today is Sunday, January 29, 2017

R.R. Donnelley plant to close

Gallatin woman charged with stealing from employer

City begins action against delinquent taxpayers

GHS student pleads guilty to attacking teacher in classroom

911 tape reveals Bison coach reported 'branding' incident

Sumner Schools names Brown assistant director of facilities

Lindsey Lowe case headed to state Supreme Court

City to limit public comment to five minutes

Fire department to hold focus group to get input

Buzzer beater downs Gallatin boys

A buzzer-beater by Mt. Juliet's Isaac Stephens lifted Mt. Juliet to a 61-60 victory over Gallatin Tuesday night.

Lady Wave run out of gas in loss to Bears

MT JULIET 51, GALLATIN 40: The Gallatin High School girls basketball team hasn't won very many District 9-AAA games over the past few years, but it's clear they are moving in the right direction. Despite the fact they lost to a solid Mt. Juliet team on Tuesday, 51-40, the Lady Wave came out strong and hung tough.

Deason has record breaking night for Bison

Tuesday night was a record breaking night for one Station Camp junior.

Payne leads Lady Bison

Emiline Payne scored all 10 Lady Bison points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 25 to lead Station Camp to a 51-44 win over Beech last Friday night.

