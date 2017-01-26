Today is Thursday, January 26, 2017

R.R. Donnelley plant to close

Gallatin woman charged with stealing from employer

City begins action against delinquent taxpayers

GHS student pleads guilty to attacking teacher in classroom

911 tape reveals Bison coach reported 'branding' incident

Local News

Haile appointed General Assembly Deputy Speaker

Axem Distributing moving headquarters to Gallatin

Retired judicial assistant made life easier for others

HighPoint Hospice and Homecare Agencies under new partnership

Sports

Bison win rubber match, take tournament title

GALLATIN--Having spilt both regular season games, Thursday night's rubber match was not only about pride, it was the Sumner County Middle School tournament title.

Hunter wins girls title

GALLATIN--After a close first quarter, the championship wheels fell off for the Station Camp Lady Bison. Top-seeded Hunter claimed a 37-22 final.

White bids farewell to Sumner court system

Local bowlers head to state championships this weekend

A slew of Sumner County bowlers will be participating in the TSSAA 2017 State Bowling tournaments this weekend at the Smyrna Bowling Center.

