A slew of Sumner County bowlers will be participating in the TSSAA 2017 State Bowling tournaments this weekend at the Smyrna Bowling Center.

GALLATIN--After a close first quarter, the championship wheels fell off for the Station Camp Lady Bison. Top-seeded Hunter claimed a 37-22 final.

GALLATIN--Having spilt both regular season games, Thursday night's rubber match was not only about pride, it was the Sumner County Middle School tournament title.

