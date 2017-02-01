Emiline Payne scored all 10 Lady Bison points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 25 to lead Station Camp to a 51-44 win over Beech last Friday night.

MT JULIET 51, GALLATIN 40 : The Gallatin High School girls basketball team hasn't won very many District 9-AAA games over the past few years, but it's clear they are moving in the right direction. Despite the fact they lost to a solid Mt. Juliet team on Tuesday, 51-40, the Lady Wave came out strong and hung tough.

