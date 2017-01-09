Today is Monday, January 9, 2017

First snowfall of 2017 brings early weekend for students, headaches for drivers

Bison forfeit championship game after police called to hotel

Police were called to a room at the Doubletree Hotel in Lexington, Ky., where the Station Camp boys' basketball team was staying during a holiday basketball tournament, two Sumner County Schools officials confirmed this week....

Bandy named Sumner Countian of the Year

Troops in Iraq thankful for efforts of Shafer students

Special delivery for Gabby

Local News

Gallatin man charged with rape

City's new branding campaign gets mixed reaction

City asks county to save courthouse

Sumner County deputy recognized for traffic stop that detected brain tumor

Sports

Malone sets sights on NFL

Former Station Camp receiver shares thoughts in exclusive interview

An impressive junior season at Tennessee left Station Camp grad Josh Malone with a choice to make about his future after Friday's Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

He ultimately decided he's ready to move on.

Wave overwhelm Blue Devils in sweep

Gallatin boys puts on three-point clinic against White House.

Lady Wave runs away from Blue Devils.

Gallatin Cheer to hold fundraiser for UCA nationals

In early October, the Gallatin High School cheer team received a bid to participate in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Nationals by placing first in their division at the Tennessee Extreme Regional. It is the first time since 2004 that a Gallatin cheer team earned a chance to compete nationally at a UCA event.

Laws secures third scholarship offer

