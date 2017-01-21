The semifinals of the Sumner County Middle School tournament tipped off Tuesday night. Both Hunter and Station Camp emerged as teams advancing to the finals.

Knox Doss and Station Camp boys' basketball teams both cruised in their semifinal contest to set up a rubber match between the two squads Thursday night beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Wanting to make his own mark on the game of football, John Short, the son of legendary Gallatin coach Calvin Short, has done just that.

A slew of Sumner County bowlers will be participating in the TSSAA 2017 State Bowling tournaments this weekend at the Smyrna Bowling Center.

Gallatin High School season rushing record holder Jordan Mason closed his recruitment on Monday after a weekend visit to Georgia Tech.

