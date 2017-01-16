GALLATIN--With Station Camp trailing, 47-42, heading into the final quarter, birthday boy Chase Freeman scored eight of his game-high 23 points to lift the Bison past Wilson Central, 54-51.

Nothing went right for the Station Camp girls basketball team when they took on unbeaten Wilson Central Tuesday night. The Wildcats were dominant from start to finish in a 62-26 victory.

The third annual Baseball Blues and Barbeque fundraising event for the Gallatin High School baseball team will take place Friday night.

The Shield Award is the most prestigious award given by the football team after the season.

Police were called to a room at the Doubletree Hotel in Lexington, Ky., where the Station Camp boys' basketball team was staying during a holiday basketball tournament, two Sumner County Schools officials confirmed this week....

