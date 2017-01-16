Today is Monday, January 16, 2017

From Bison to Wave

First snowfall of 2017 brings early weekend for students, headaches for drivers

Bison forfeit championship game after police called to hotel

Police were called to a room at the Doubletree Hotel in Lexington, Ky., where the Station Camp boys' basketball team was staying during a holiday basketball tournament, two Sumner County Schools officials confirmed this week....

Bandy named Sumner Countian of the Year

Troops in Iraq thankful for efforts of Shafer students

Local News

County claims no liability for airport; votes to fund $108,000

Council to again examine term limits

VA clinic planned for Steam Plant Road

Congressman Black named interim House Budget Committee Chairman

Sports

JPII's Neal earns Shield Award

The Shield Award is the most prestigious award given by the football team after the season.

Baseball Blues and Barbeque set for Friday

The third annual Baseball Blues and Barbeque fundraising event for the Gallatin High School baseball team will take place Friday night.

Undefeated Wildcats too much for Lady Bison

Nothing went right for the Station Camp girls basketball team when they took on unbeaten Wilson Central Tuesday night. The Wildcats were dominant from start to finish in a 62-26 victory.

Freeman celebrates birthday with Bison win over Wildcats

GALLATIN--With Station Camp trailing, 47-42, heading into the final quarter, birthday boy Chase Freeman scored eight of his game-high 23 points to lift the Bison past Wilson Central, 54-51.

